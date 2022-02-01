Multiple Beechworth businesses targeted by burglars

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating a series of break-ins targeting businesses in Beechworth. The Lemongrass cafe had a door kicked in during the first incident on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning last week, with cash stolen from a register. Goldfields Greengrocer and Hair Construction were both burgled between 11pm on Monday and 5.30am on Tuesday this week. "We're after anyone with CCTV that shows people moving around suspiciously during those nights," Leading Senior Constable Andrew Deegan said. Police believe one or two people could be involved in the incidents, which have targeted cash. IN OTHER NEWS: Beechworth officers are also investigating the theft of a JJ Richards bin from the Yackandandah Holiday Park. The $2000 bin, which has about three cubic metres of space, was stolen between Friday and Monday. Call (03) 5728 1032 or 1800 333 000.

