A popular pop-up gallery in Albury is about to start planning its next lease on life. Burraja Gallery, which has featured 20 to 30 artists at any given time in the past year, will continue to operate online at burrajagallery.org.au during the next phase of its development. Murray Arts executive director Alyce Fisher said management was inviting the community to celebrate the gallery's "incredible achievement". "It's given us an amazing case study to prove that we could do it again, if we can get the funding right, and if we can get the business structure right," she said. "We could set up shop permanently in the CBD one day soon." IN OTHER NEWS Massive military plane flies over Albury-Wodonga in RAAF exercise Sam Groth makes bid for state politics - 'He has what it takes' January rainfall sets 40-year record - more fell than all of 2006 The gallery originally set to be a three-month project, which was later extended to six months, and then 12 months. "It's been amazing, and really, really tough as well, because we feel like we've been closed more than we've opened, and we've cancelled things," Ms Fisher said. An initiative of Murray Arts, Burraja Gallery is dedicated to First Nations artists who live, work and connect with the Border region. Now approaching its six-year anniversary, the gallery began in a shop front at Gateway Village. A year ago, Murray Arts was able to rent a CBD space with funding from the Create NSW Arts Restart Program in early 2021. Its management was able to take the opportunity to open a pop-up in a high-profile position in the Albury CBD. Curator Glennys Briggs said the move meant many more people knew about the Border's local artists. "There's so much more foot traffic here than we ever got at Gateway Village," she said. "It's is the local people who have been coming in, and they were so welcoming. "(They are) very proud that (the gallery) is part of this community." In addition to the physical exhibition, an online gallery was also launched in October last year. "It's going great guns and it will continue to grow," Ms Fisher said. "We've already got lots of workshops, which are too imminent, so we're not stopping work." Murray Arts is seeking a permanent location and more secure sustainable funding, and will be consulting with the First Nations community so that it can develop a formal business structure. The last day at 560 Olive Street will be Saturday, February 12. Scheduled consultation sessions will take place at the pop-up gallery on Thursday, February 10 (4-6pm) and Saturday, February 12 (10am-noon).

