Sam Groth makes bid for state politics - 'He has what it takes'

Albury tennis coach Phil Shanahan says his former student and friend Sam Groth has what it takes to excel in politics, after the former world number 53 confirmed he will run for the Liberal Party. Mr Groth confirmed on Twitter he had submitted his application for endorsement for the Victorian seat of Nepean. "Nepean is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and the pandemic has encouraged even more Victorians to call the Mornington Peninsula home," he said. "This includes my wife Britt and I, who are raising our young family in Blairgowrie. "My background, discipline, career, media profile and community work, will give the Liberal Party a terrific opportunity to preselect a long-term Member of Parliament who will fight for Nepean every single day. "As per the party's rules, I will be making no further comment." The 34-year-old, who moved into commentating after retiring in 2018 and is on Nine's travel show Postcards, caught up with Mr Shanahan earlier this month at the Australian Open. "He's busier these days then when he was playing tennis," Mr Shanahan said. "He's got contracts with Channel Nine - he's going from strength to strength in regards to his TV commentary. "Sam's such a wonderful guy - he's intelligent, charismatic, loves life, is a good people's person and he would do a great job." Mr Shanahan was glad to hear from Mr Groth at the Open of his plans to enter politics. "I coached Sam all through his teenage years and was incredibly rapt when he got to 200 in the world," he said. "There were a lot of people, including a couple of state coaches, that said that he would never make it to the top. IN OTHER NEWS: "At 14 years of age, he told me he wanted to play in the Davis Cup for Australia, and I said, 'Why don't you write to John Fitzgerald?', and he did. "So when he won the Davis Cup a few years ago, Fitzy interviewed him at the end of the match, and he said, 'I've still got the letter you wrote to me'. "The goals he set as a young person, he achieved those - once he sets his mind on something he goes for it."

