Massive military plane flies over Albury-Wodonga in RAAF exercise

A massive Royal Australian Air Force plane has flown over Albury-Wodonga as part of a training exercise. Eagle-eyed residents would have spotted the four-engine Super Hercules about 11.45am on Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: The plane, which can carry up to 128 troops and nearly 20 tonnes of cargo, flew over Table Top, Bungowannah, Barnawartha and Wodonga before flying over Albury Airport. It had departed the RAAF base in Richmond NSW and flew over Canberra Airport on its way to Albury. The Lockheed Martin built aircraft has been used by various militaries around the world since 1996 and can travel more than 4000 kilometres fully loaded.

