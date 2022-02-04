news, property, Withers Aggregation, large-scale mixed farming

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 "Withers Aggregation" presents an outstanding opportunity to secure a high-quality large-scale mixed farming enterprise in the beautiful Southern Riverina district with stunning scenery and rolling hills. "Withers Aggregation" comprises almost 2,500 hectares and is offered for genuine sale for the first time in over 60 years either as a whole or in three separate holdings. The property is ideally suited to oilseed, cereal and pasture production plus livestock breeding and grazing. The majority of the property is cleared and consists of flat to undulating topography with more than 90 percent fully arable. An immaculately-presented and renovated weatherboard homestead is located on the western side of the property. The original end of the homestead includes a formal entrance with bullnose verandah and central hallway with four-metre-high ceilings throughout. Two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large renovated kitchen are provided plus an informal sitting room with combustion wood heater. The newer (or southern) end of the homestead has been added in keeping with the original part of the homestead and includes a large master bedroom with walk-in-robe plus two additional large queen bedrooms and a separate office with built-in-desk and cupboard storage. There's also a second large bathroom with claw foot bath plus a large laundry with external access and additional toilet and shower. Set amongst mature lawns and gardens, the homestead includes two-metre-wide verandahs on three sides with an outdoor entertaining area shaded by a mature Wisteria vine. The verandah on the eastern side of the homestead is perfect for enjoying the picturesque surrounds and overlooks a fully-tiled salt-chlorinated inground swimming pool with sandstone paved surrounds and secure fence. A stable complex is close to the homestead featuring two fully-lined stables, paved undercover annex, lockable tack room, secure rear yards, wash bay, water troughs and single-phase power. The second residence on the property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home has two large living areas, circular gravel driveway, extensive lawn areas with mature trees, disused tennis court and separate garage for three vehicles. The third weatherboard residence is in excellent condition. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large living area, separate dining area, solar hot water, underfloor heating and evaporative cooling. "Withers Aggregation" is located approximately 12 kilometres south of Berrigan, less than 20 kilometres north of Cobram and Barooga and an easy 90-minute drive (or 125 kilometres) west of Albury. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

