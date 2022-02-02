news, court-and-crime,

A South Albury man who drank heavily before attacking a woman after a day out dancing showed no remorse for violence that left her terrified, a court has heard. Despite pleading guilty on Tuesday to the assault, Cliff Anthony Rowley repeatedly tried to claim he had merely "tapped" the woman on the back. But magistrate Sally McLaughlin drew issue with that, pointing out to Rowley that he had pleaded guilty to the assault based on police facts put before Albury Local Court. IN OTHER NEWS: And these facts, the court was told, revealed that Rowley twice struck the victim to the back - near her spine - with such force that she was still in pain more than five hours later when interviewed by police. The victim declined treatment by paramedics, but did agree to provide police with a statement related to domestic violence. The woman fled her Crisp Street unit after the assault and went to a family member's nearby residence. She tried to return soon after, but Rowley swore at and abused her when she arrived at her home of 18 years. The woman eventually called police from her relative's home. "It's a serious matter to assault anybody," Ms McLaughlin told Rowley, 55, who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of assault. MORE COURT STORIES The pair had been out dancing at Albury's SS&A Club in the hours leading-up to the assault at her home on January 26. Ms McLaughlin asked Rowley how the incident could have occurred given that "it appears you've just been dancing together and having a good time". This was when Rowley made his claim of his assault being "a tap" and "not a hit", which prompted the magistrate's observation that there was "no evidence of remorse before the court today". Police said the victim had known Rowley for 20 years. On hearing he needed somewhere to live, she allowed him to move in with her about three months earlier. Rowley, who represented himself in court, slept on a mattress in her lounge room. The pair had drunk "a large amount" of alcohol - he throughout that morning - before they went to the club. Rowley was convicted and fined $680. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/a4ebada9-a76b-4684-8818-6b785298ae70.jpg/r0_795_1536_1663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg