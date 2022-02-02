FoodShare feeling impact of supply chain gaps amidst growing need

community,

More food is being purchased by Albury-Wodonga Regional FoodShare to keep up with demand and adapt to changing supply chains. The not-for-profit, which recently established a supermarket-style facility on Wigg Street, will receive a share of $1.67 million in Victorian government funding. That will go to purchasing food - which has become more difficult with COVID-19 impacts on supply chains. General manager Peter Matthews said FoodShare was securing less food in the current climate. "It's hard to buy from the big chains and there's way less food available in the food rescue operations," he said. "This could be the new normal ... there's approximately 500,000 fewer people in the rural workforce." FoodShare was already moving towards purchasing the majority of items to ensure essentials - including items like toiletries - are consistently available. Residents who receive vouchers from a support agency can collect a certain number of items from the Wigg Street facility, taking part in a "supermarket shop". "Historically we had a lot of rescued food, so our range was patchy, but with this format, we have a consistent range and it's across the full spectrum of food and household needs," Mr Matthews said. "That means that we do need more cash, which is what the state government has provided, but that's really just for food. "We still have to cover the overheads, the cost of running our vans and the cost of employing the staff - we've got four employed staff. "So we still need the local community to support us, and they were very generous prior to Christmas. "We need not just individuals, we need the corporate sector to support us as well." Demand over the Christmas period was significantly higher than the previous year. Community pantry co-ordinator Nicole Eirth said the cost of living meant more and more people were one paycheck away from being in crisis. "I had a paramedic in here who was off work and couldn't meet her bills," she said. "There are a lot of people coming here that have never come here before." Ms Eirth encouraged residents to continue donating produce and said the new community pantry brought a greater sense of dignity to seeking food relief. "I started as a volunteer and couldn't believe how many people we helped," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "To have instigated the hamper program from scratch, and now progress to this in 12 months, is huge. "People should know if they give their food and their cash, it goes out straight out back into the community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/5c3eb2b5-91e4-455b-9e7f-7dabd0904de7.jpg/r0_91_4899_2859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg