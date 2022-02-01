news, local-news,

Emergency services have attended multiple homes in Wodonga damaged by a fast-moving storm. The severe weather impacted the city around 3.30pm. Barbara Johnson, 90, was home at the time when three trees fell onto her Merlinda Court home. "The rain was swirling," she said. "I heard the thud, it was horrendous." A pine tree in the back of her property fell, bringing down two other trees. The tree was too big for local SES crews to remove, with Mrs Johnson calling an arborist to inspect the damage. "It's a total mess, it just lifted the trees right off (the ground)," she said. Mrs Johnson, who has lived in the street for 40 years, said the tree had landed across the house and appeared to not have significantly damaged the roof's structure. "Luckily enough, we think that the roof is okay," she said. Verandahs and other homes in the area were damaged with fallen trees clipping properties. Nordsvan Street resident Lee Gustus said his home had been spared of damage. "A few degrees the other way, and I could have had a huge skylight in the roof," he said. While Mr Gustus was not home, his house mate Andrew Younger was. "Watching it from the back verandah, it didn't sway, it just fell, and for such a big tree it was quick," Mr Younger said. "I knew it was going to happen - the wind was some of the fastest wind I've ever seen, the other trees were bending," he said. "A kid walked out 20 seconds after it fell, he would have been pretty close." The storm was short-lived in comparison to events in January. The full extent of damages is expected to be clearer on Wednesday, when Wodonga Council crews will conduct inspections.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rv6MQWjvnMEraft8Jq2Ac3/58fedb34-7a53-4fed-9f77-e55ae21932bc.jpg/r0_362_5568_3508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg