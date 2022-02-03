YOUR SAY: So, when was Albury's hottest-ever day?

comment, opinion,

Weather records for Albury show January 2022 was pretty cool on the Border. So when was our hottest day? Although the Albury airport and Bureau of Meteorology data for Albury goes back less than 50 years, old newspapers faithfully recorded official temperatures sent to the Sydney Observatory from 1860 onwards. Until recently, I thought Albury's hottest day in 162 years was when 116 degrees Farenheit (46.67 Celsius) was recorded in January 1860. Newly-posted digital images for the Border Morning Mail for January 1939 on Trove show the mercury hit 115 degrees (46.1C) in January 1939, the horror month when 15 people died locally from heat-related issues. However, the 1939 newspaper revealed the Albury record was, in fact, 117 degrees (47.2C) on January 11, 1878, a fact confirmed by consulting microfilmed copies of the Border Post at the Albury Library Museum. Two summers ago, it was again 115 (46.1C) but last year was relatively cool again. Just shows how the weather comes and goes in cycles. I'm grateful for the recent editorial about the date of Australia Day; even the suggestion that we change the day to a month raises our awareness of the issue. I think we haven't been able to solve this problem yet because the best date for it is still in the future. The best date simply hasn't arrived. The date as it stands celebrates the colonial view of history; however, the First Nations people and their supporters see it as "Invasion Day". In my view, just changing the date would be a hollow gesture, leaving the underlying attitudes intact with no transformative process behind it. The Uluru Statement from the Heart spoke for the First Nations people in 2017 but was not taken up by our parliamentary representatives. It seems a successful referendum to change to the Constitution is a daunting legal proposition, requiring agreement of the majority of the Australian people and our various Parliaments. It went into the "too hard" basket. On the day that constitutional recognition for First Nations people is signed into law in this country, then that day has a legitimate claim to be Australia Day.

