Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson has announced she's staging a comeback this season in what is a major coup for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits. Jackson has come out of retirement to join the Bandits as they enter their first season in the NBL1 East competition. Jackson retired in 2016 due to a chronic knee injury, but the 40-year-old will now rejoin her home club to play in the Albury stadium named in her honour. She was last involved with the club in 2019 as the head women's coach. Her extensive list of achievements sees her regarded as arguably the best female player in history. ALSO IN SPORT: Jackson is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member, a three-time WNBA MVP, four-time WNBL MVP, four-time Olympian, five-time WNBL champion and seven-time WNBA All-Star. Her return to the court is set for April, with the women's first game to be played against the Illawara Hawks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.

