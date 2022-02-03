community,

A review of aged care services is among projects Vicki Pitcher intends to initiate as Tallangatta Health's new chief executive. The former Gateway Health clinical services general manager has most recently held the role of Corryong Health's community services director, through the Upper Murray bushfires. When the Tallangatta position came up at the end of last year following Denise Parry's retirement, Ms Pitcher felt it was a natural progression. "I felt my skills and experience were well-suited to a small rural health service, and previously had only heard great things about this organisation," she said. Ms Pitcher said moving forward, THS would undertake a review of aged care services to determine the right level of care that needs to be offered. "More Australians are living longer at home," she said. "As part of this review, we anticipate that we will have opportunities to diversify our services to the community. "Whilst we have an incredible site here, with beautiful water views, we also have aging infrastructure that would benefit from refurbishment or even a new build. "We will be looking at our options over this coming year." Projects initiated under Ms Parry's leadership will continue this year, including a community garden project that will soon be brought to life. Ms Pitcher said a trial with Ambulance Victoria had entered the next phase, with a community paramedic extending the care delivered at THS both during and after hours. "We have seen a marked improvement in the use of our regional health resources and overwhelming positive feedback from the community," she said. "We are certainly hoping this trial becomes a mainstream service." Of course, the challenges remain in the pandemic and Ms Pitcher said fatigue was "ever-present" for healthcare workers. "The concept that 2020 was a terrible year that won't last seems a distant memory now," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think we need to focus on the success of the vaccination program in reducing hospitalisations and believe that advances in medical science will continue to move us to a new normal. "Finding qualified staff in regional areas is always challenging and this will continue to be a struggle in COVID times."

