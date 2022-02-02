news, court-and-crime,

Additional COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Junee jail have delayed the sentencing of a North Albury drug dealer. John Wayne Payne was to have had his matter finalised in Albury Local Court earlier this week. But his case had to be adjourned to Thursday because of more stringent isolation procedures introduced to the jail. IN OTHER NEWS: The court was not told of the specifics of the restrictions, but the effect of the changed circumstances at Junee meant Payne could not be brought into the video suite pod. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin adjourned Payne's sentencing on four supply charges to Thursday. Defence lawyer Braeden Fernandez was successful also with a submission to have the sentencing of another client, Thurgoona teenager Kenny Francis Douglas, adjourned to Thursday. The court heard previously, before magistrate Tony Murray, that Payne had been arrested as the result of the ongoing efforts of undercover police. Payne, 27, had actually thought he was selling methamphetamine to addicts. Police told Mr Murray that Payne approached the undercover officers in Fountain Court Motor Inn car park on September 28 about 5.10pm. They told Payne they had previously been offered "ice" for $600. In response, Payne offered to supply the pair with half a gram of "ice" for $350. He later swapped a small bag with the drug "ice" for the cash. Payne completed one other deal that day and two the following day. Douglas, 18, is facing sentence after pleading guilty to charges of driving a conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive while disqualified and a serious indictable offence of receiving stolen property.

