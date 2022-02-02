news, court-and-crime,

A Thurgoona man is facing 29 charges following a four-month investigation into the theft of mobile phones worth nearly $75,000. Murray River Police District's proactive crime team began inquiries in September after reports parcels had been tampered with at telecommunications stores at Albury and Wodonga. "Police were told parcels containing mobile phones - totalling more than $74,500 - were stolen while in transit between May and October 2021," police said in a statement. "Following inquiries, it was identified that the phones were allegedly on-sold in Melbourne, Victoria." IN OTHER NEWS: Police went to a home at Mahogany Court, Thurgoona, about 9.15am on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man was arrested and taken to Albury police station, where he was charged with 29 offences. These were: The Thurgoona man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Albury Local Court on Monday, February 21.

