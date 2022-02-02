Council hopes disaster funding to flow soon, 600 jobs outstanding

news, local-news,

A decision to declare Albury disaster-affected following recent weather events could soon be announced, as Wodonga cleans up after yet another storm. Storms on January 8, 14, 28 and 29 smashed the Border region and the pain has continued into February, with a fast-moving cell bringing trees down on multiple homes in Wodonga on Tuesday afternoon. Albury council still has about 600 outstanding reports of storm impacts from 1600 recorded in recent weeks. Chief executive Frank Zaknich said council would be providing regular storm recovery updates as there is "more work to do". "We're looking forward to an announcement in the near future around the natural disaster declaration," he said. "Last weekend, thankfully the rain, in Albury at least, was a bit less less severe (than January 14), but we still a lot of rain. "We had issues in Dean Street and we're doing work around redesigning that intersection with David Street in the coming budget. "With the intensity and the volume of rainfall, no system can actually cope with that." Mr Zaknich said council would continue talks with developers, including at Sitella Way where drains have been vacuumed and pipes removed. "There will be discussions with developers going forward around what we do in terms of controlling silt inflow into drains," he said. Albury mayor Kylie King said council was working hard and some fixes would require budgetary processes. "It's definitely a priority of the council to look at not just the short term ... but those medium term and long term strategies," she said. "It's so heartbreaking to have that happen to your home. "We are working as hard as we can."

