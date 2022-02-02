news, local-news,

Border arborists have been run off their feet over recent weeks and are urging residents to check their properties with the ongoing risk of wild weather. Recent storms have brought down established trees with ease. Ultimate Arbor owner James Gigliotti said it was more likely the intensity of rainfall and wind bringing trees down, as opposed to the integrity of roots. "It is probably just the amount of water at once and the strength of the winds," he said. "Every day this week, we've been getting trees off roofs. "There's been about 15 call-outs in January, when normally you might get one or two. "These events seem to have hit in isolated pockets. "If you're at all worried, get your trees looked at by a qualified arborist." Wodonga SES received more than 20 call-outs on Tuesday. Healey Close resident Heather Swinton was among those awaiting clean-up crews yesterday after a 12-metre gum fell on her and her neighbour's fences. "It didn't hit our houses, thank God," she said. "The tree was swirling around - it was really weird. "Next thing, it was coming down and I looked out but you could hardly see anything in the rain and wind." The property next door that also sustained damages to fencing has only just been purchased and Ms Swinton said the new owners were yet to move in. "The only good thing is it didn't hit our houses," she said. "It was really scary ... we've had so many storms. "I've lived here for 20 years and this has never happened." Three large trees fell on Barbara Johnson's Merlinda Court home. "The rain was swirling," she said. "I heard the thud - it was horrendous." The tree was too big for local SES crews to remove, with Mrs Johnson calling an arborist to inspect the damage. "It's a total mess, it just lifted the trees right off (the ground)," she said. "Luckily enough, we think that the roof is okay." Verandahs and other homes in the area were damaged with fallen trees clipping properties. Andrew Younger's home on Nordsvan Drive was spared of damage. "Watching it from the back verandah, it didn't sway, it just fell, and for such a big tree it was quick," Mr Younger said. "A kid walked out 20 seconds after it fell, he would have been pretty close." The storm was short-lived in comparison to events in January. Wodonga outdoor operations manager Richard Lamb said the city received up to 300 millimetres in places in January. "This extreme weather - the worst seen in decades - caused widespread damage across the city, with some of the hardest-hit public areas including Willow Park, David Winterbottom Park, Les Stone Park and Sumsion Gardens," he said. "The damage included fallen trees, debris spread across reserves and paths, road shoulders washed out, and playground soft fall washed away. "The playgrounds at Les Stone Park, Cambourne Park and Huon Creek Road are closed while we carry out repairs. IN OTHER NEWS: "Major restoration works are now under way and we appreciate the community's patience as we work together to rebuild from the effects of this extreme force of nature. "For safety reasons, we urge people to avoid storm-damaged areas until the repairs are completed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/6be2341f-ec98-47ed-a4ea-3b360080ff23.jpg/r0_145_5568_3291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg