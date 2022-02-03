news, court-and-crime,

A motorcyclist who sped away from police at more than 150km/h in North Albury immediately expressed remorse on pulling over, Albury Local Court has heard. Cameron Heather was heading north on Young Street on December 3 about 11.30pm when police noticed he was speeding. They did a U-turn and then stopped behind him at a red light at the Guinea Street intersection. IN OTHER NEWS: But once the light turned green, Heather "accelerated harshly" and got 100 metres ahead of the police car. After going through the North Street intersection, Heather pulled over to the side of the road. "The accused was remorseful for his actions and conceded that it was stupid," police said. MORE COURT STORIES The Burrumbuttock man, 20, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, along with possessing a prohibited drug and equipment for administering a prohibited drug. Defence lawyer Graham Lamond told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Heather had grown-up with "criminal associations" through his family. At the age of eight he was involved in a car accident that left him with brain and back injuries, later receiving a payout he used to pay for the motorbike, for his own home and for a car for his mother. Nevertheless, Mr Lamond said, Heather's family had tried its best to steer him in a positive, crime-free direction. His mother was "very, very unimpressed by his offending". Ms McLaughlin said Heather, who she placed on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction, had lived "a responsible, law-abiding life". But he was at a crossroads as using illicit drugs - police found him with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine and an "ice" pipe on January 19 - could bring him undone.

