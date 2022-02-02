news, local-news,

Gary Jackson still recalls the pride he felt watching his daughter Lauren play her first game with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits. It was 2006 and Lauren had just helped the Opals to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games held in Melbourne. The Lady Bandits were in their first season in the SEABL competition. Mr Jackson, a former Bandits player and president, had been instrumental in getting the club's women's program up and running, and had locked Lauren in to play a one-off game in front of the Albury crowd. "The stadium was packed," Mr Jackson said. "That was the whole idea, to build the women's program and have that focal point for the women, rather than to just have it as a sideshow to the men. "It certainly worked." Lauren had a phenomenal game, scoring 44-points in the Bandits' victory. "She did a good job for us and played an amazing game," Mr Jackson said. Now Gary and Maree Jackson, who are Australian basketball stars in their own right, will get the chance to watch Lauren in the Bandits uniform again when she makes her basketball comeback this season. After seeing all of Lauren's hard work and determination after injury struggles, the pair are excited that she'll be playing the game she loves again. "Once she makes up her mind, she's one of those people that just keeps going," Mrs Jackson said. ALSO IN SPORT: "To see her transform to where she is now in terms of her fitness is fantastic." But like all parents, there's an element of protection. "I have concerns about injuries and things like that," Mr Jackson said. "It's the same as any parent, you have concerns. "But I'd love to see her out on the court playing for Albury. "She's always said that she never got to retire on her own terms. "This in part takes some of that disappointment away and gives her a chance to give back to Albury." The Bandits women's program has come a long way since the Lady Bandits first stepped on court. Gary hopes to see it continue to build to offer opportunities for the next generation on up-and-coming border stars. "We need a pathway for the kids coming through," Gary said. "People are always telling me about the reputation of our juniors, but without senior pathways, you'll never keep kids in the program. "Having that is the most important thing for girls." The Jacksons can't wait to see Lauren's return. "We're looking forward to the first game," Mr Jackson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

