Police on scene of Wodonga rollover after car hits petrol tanker

UPDATE: A tow truck has been brought in to clear the scene. The incident was declared safe at 5.30pm. EARLIER: Police are on the scene of a crash involving a petrol tanker and car. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Melrose Drive and Melbourne Road about 4.45pm on Wednesday. A witness said the passenger car and Ron Finemore tanker truck had collided, causing the car to roll onto its roof. A woman is being treated by paramedics. She had a large cut on her eye but appears to have sustained minor injuries. She was comforted by two men at the scene. One eastbound lane of Melbourne road is closed.

