Two of the AFL's biggest names will launch the 2022 season at Albury Tigers. Alastair Clarkson and Nathan Buckley will be the special guests at Beer DeLuxe for the club's annual luncheon on Friday March 4. The pair, with a combined 27 years' senior coaching experience between them, stepped down from their respective roles at Hawthorn and Collingwood in 2021. Channel Seven presenter and commentator Hamish McLachlan will be master of ceremonies at the event, which runs from 12-4:30pm. "It's a marquee event for us, we always try to keep it at an A-grade level and this year will be pretty spectacular," Albury president Brendan Brown said. ALSO IN SPORT: "We're thrilled to have the calibre of Clarkson, Buckley and McLachlan. "It's very important to the football club and a great opportunity for our sponsors and supporters to get together and show we're all aiming for a successful year. "It sets us up, off-field, and gives the coaches and players a great launch pad for the season ahead." Tickets, priced $180, are available through Brendan Brown (0417 588 516) or Gavan Schultz (0417 125 724).

