Border Relay For Life raises $106,000 in 2021 despite no event
Albury-Wodonga residents contributed $106,000 to Border Relay For Life last year, even though no physical event could be held owing to the pandemic.
The Cancer Council fundraiser's committee hopes to stage a 2022 relay at Birallee Park, Wodonga, in October.
Chair Peter Whitmarsh said although 2021 was a difficult year, the relay's major raffle was well supported and the community's generosity was humbling.
"Our dedicated relay teams are simply extraordinary," he said.
"Waldo's Cans for Cancer raised over $20,000 and The Bluebirds raised almost $19,000.
To John and Sharyn Waldron, Kylie Mayne and all their dedicated team members we thank them for these remarkable efforts!"
