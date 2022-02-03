community, Border Relay For Life, Albury-Wodonga, Cancer Council, Fundraising, Waldo's Cans For Cancer

Albury-Wodonga residents contributed $106,000 to Border Relay For Life last year, even though no physical event could be held owing to the pandemic. The Cancer Council fundraiser's committee hopes to stage a 2022 relay at Birallee Park, Wodonga, in October. Chair Peter Whitmarsh said although 2021 was a difficult year, the relay's major raffle was well supported and the community's generosity was humbling. "Our dedicated relay teams are simply extraordinary," he said. "Waldo's Cans for Cancer raised over $20,000 and The Bluebirds raised almost $19,000. To John and Sharyn Waldron, Kylie Mayne and all their dedicated team members we thank them for these remarkable efforts!" The 2020 virtual relay collected more than $125,000 while the last live event in 2019 made at least $290,000.

