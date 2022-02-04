YOUR SAY: Speak Up Campaign not involved in election process

comment, opinion,

On behalf of the Speak Up Campaign, I would like to respond to media commentary around the pre-selection process in the Farrer electorate. Firstly, I want to make it clear that Speak Up, as always, will not be involved in pre-selection or supporting any candidate in the upcoming federal election. In an article on pre-selection, including the attempt by Christian Ellis to win pre-selection from sitting member Sussan Ley, The Guardian stated that "members of the local group 'Speak Up for Water' have joined local branches". The obvious inference is that Speak Up is supporting Mr Ellis. Speak Up currently engages with more than 14,000 people on a regular basis through our social media platform, the majority of whom are interested in the future of their community. That's why they get involved in community organisations. We have members who are also involved in their local sporting clubs, service clubs, business organisations, local government, school councils ... the list goes on. I'm sure we also have members who are also members of a political party. However, it's drawing a long bow to infer that we may be trying to influence a pre-selection process. Speak Up has always engaged with politicians from any party, as we try to educate our parliamentary representatives around the flaws in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and the need for action to address them. We have always attempted to engage proactively with Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, along with other regional members of Parliament across southern NSW and northern Victoria. But our activities do not extend to getting involved in the election process, whether in pre-selection or actual elections. MORE LETTERS YOUR SAY: So, when was Albury's hottest-ever day? YOUR SAY: Liberals help themselves on hospitals YOUR SAY: Sorry Amanda, you're wrong. Independents are the answer Our organisation will continue advocating on behalf of our communities to any politician who is prepared to listen and try to understand our frustrations. It is an undeniable fact that the basin plan was poorly modelled and built on questionable science. We would encourage all candidates in local electorates at the upcoming election to be well educated on the complex area of water policy and management, and be prepared to stand up to your party and fight in the best interests of your constituents. But as an organisation we have never, and will never, support a particular candidate in any part of the process.

