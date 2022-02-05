community,

The recent weather conditions may provide valuable green feed; however, livestock producers need to keep a close watch on their stock to avoid health problems. Livestock could be affected by the wet, humid conditions and the associated increase in toxic weeds, mould and fungi, plus fly and internal/external parasite populations. While summer rain is beneficial to pasture and crop growth, it also assists the germination of a number of weeds that are toxic to livestock, including Heliotrope and Panic grass, which can both cause liver damage. There is the potential for moulds and fungus to grow in dry standing feed. Diseases due to toxic fungi include facial eczema and ergot poisoning. Any dry standing feed may have also lost its nutritional quality. Sheep producers, in particular, need to check their stock more regularly than normal in order to prevent specific health problems. Flystrike can be a major concern in humid conditions. Plus, you may also find a summer footrot eradication program will now be less successful. There is the chance of increased internal parasites, particularly Barber's pole worm, and you need to keep in mind that normal worm control programs may now be less effective. The best way to be sure your worm control program is performing is to organise faecal egg counts. The long grass and prolific fly numbers could also cause pinkeye infections to spread easily through cattle herds. For further information or advice, please contact your local veterinarian or one of our veterinary or animal health officers by calling 136 186, or in NSW, contact your Local Land Services.

