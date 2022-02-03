Solid St Patrick's side continues to impress in Saturday pennant

sport, local-sport,

St Patrick's showed supreme form, clinching five tight sets to claim a convincing five sets, 44 games to one set, 37 games victory in the Section 1 Men's competition. This was despite a marginal seven-game difference between St Patrick's Hilfiger Jade Culph, Lewis Ahern and Lachlan Graetz and Albury's Brendan Liddell, Ben Tari and Michael Reid. In the Section 2 Men, Forrest Hill Galahs' Ken Wurtz, Matt Morrow, David Lake and Hayden McIntosh were equal against Wodonga Raiders on four sets apiece, but won on games 51 to 42. St Patrick's Grant Sawyer, Hafiz Andrews, Shayne Mumbersan and Matthew Graham won by 13 games against Thurgoona Sharks at four sets apiece, 52 to 45 games. Albury Gold's Sean Pillay, Peter and Jack Penny and Paul Grover overcame home team Albury Bears five sets 46 games to three sets 42 games. Wodonga Bushrangers' Mark Neil, John McVean, Steve O'Connell and Paul Tamburine contested fiercely against Albury Heart, winning five sets, 45 games to three sets, 42 games. In Section 3 Men, the closest contest was between Thurgoona Bears' Andrew McMillan, Aidan McMillan, Ram Kugasathan and Cooper Inskip and St Pat's White Billy Hilton, Alex Fraser, Travis Rodd and Reece Filliponi. Bears won three sets apiece and 40 games to 35 games. Forrest Hill Blues' Michael Pope, Steve Mooney, Phil Keene and Michael Glabbatz; and Albury Greys' Stuart Gadd, Peter McMahon, Robert Gilchrist and Neil Mitchell; and Forrest Hill Tigers' Tom Harrington, Mark Brown, Gavin Dykes and Terry Nelson beat Wodonga Knights, Thurgoona Wolves and Wodonga Pirates respectively, five sets to one. ALSO IN SPORT: In Section 4, Albury Spurs' Charlie Barber and Annabel and Thomas Cavagna beat Thurgoona Lions four sets, 36 games to two sets, 31 games. St Patrick's Red's Jake Meagher, Nick Ratcliffe and Chloe Liddell were too strong for home team St Patrick's Gold's Riley Costello, Ally Blair and Will Evans, winning four sets, 40 games to two sets, 23 games. St Patrick's Yellow's Sid Harrison, Oscar Cameron and Tom Sheather and Albury Eagles' Piper Harvey, Fletcher Brown and Oscar Bayne both enjoyed 6-0 victories over Thurgoona Dolphins and Thurgoona Panthers respectively. In Section 1 Ladies, Forrest Hill's Di Wurtz, Kara Curphey, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan beat Thurgoona Jade six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 15 games. Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Sandra Rouvray, Julie Morris and Sandra Allen duplicated the result against Wodonga Diamonds six sets to nil sets' and 48 games to 13 games. In Section 2 Ladies, Wodonga Aces' Abbey Quinan, Sienna Plested and Susie Male teamed strongly to defeat St Patrick's Yellow six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 15 games.

