Ladies teams return to courts for Tuesday pennant

In Section 1, Wurtz (Dianne, Melissa Rhodes, Karen Plested and Sandy Van Der Stadt) had a strong win over Spencer five sets, 37 games to one set, 19 games. Sands' Danielle, Chris Essex, Maxine Quinlivan and Merron Wilson maintained their resolve to defeat Bulle three sets apiece and 34 games to 23 games. In Section 2, Team Quirk's Lynne Aylmore, Sharon Slaven, Chris Jones and Angela Quirk teamed well to defeat Semmler five sets, 35 game to one set, 22 games. ALSO IN SPORT: A great start winning the first four sets by Sheil's Denise, Sarah Adams, Kate Horsfall and Carolyn Howard set up the overall win over Staughton four sets, 32 games to two sets, 23 games. In Section 3, Simpson's Beth Zara Merritt, Jahnavi Shah and Chris Denby were on fire, winning five sets, 33 games to one set, 20 games over McHarg. Huckstepp's Brenda Huckstepp, Rosalie O'Keeffe, Anni Connelly and Jan Dihodd defeated Jones five sets, 32 games to one set, 16 games.

