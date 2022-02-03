Warrant issued on intimidation charges after crook once again fails to front court

news, court-and-crime,

A South Albury man's continued refusal to answer serious charges in court has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Stephen Christopher Keaton was meant to front Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Thursday. In issuing the warrant, Ms McLaughlin pointed to the repeated failed attempts - by phone and by text messages - to contact Keaton. IN OTHER NEWS: That was also in relation to his failure to comply with a requirement that he make himself available for the preparation of a sentence assessment report. This was to have been done NSW Corrective Services in order to consider possible alternatives to full-time jail, on intimidation charges. Keaton's conviction on these two counts put him in breach of another court order from 2019, related to him coming into possession of a cache of stolen power tools. MORE COURT STORIES "There is no appearance today again at 10am and no explanation as to why he has not attended," Ms McLaughlin said. The intimidation offences took place at North Turramurra, a suburb on the upper north shore of Sydney, on August 5. Police told the court how Keaton, 26, made demands on a partially paraplegic man for $250 so he could buy drugs. Keaton became "more and more" agitated as he repeated his demands throughout the day, culminating in a threat to destroy the man's car and one belonging to his partner. "Just transfer $250," Keaton said in a threatening text message. "How hard is it?" The charge of dealing with proceeds of crime related to power tools and a mini-bike stolen in East Albury in early March, 2019. A photo on a co-accused's phone showed the haul at Keaton's Ebden Street home.

