Really getting on the goat | On the Wallaby

The report that a historic western NSW station is moving away from Merinos to concentrate on goat production could be the first shot by many other graziers in semi-arid regions. Leaving aside the labour problems with shearing and the day-to-day running of a vast property, there is the back story of a wool market that is less than stable. So, it is interesting the look at the facts of goat production provided by industry sources. Australia is the largest exporter of goat meat in the world. Australian goat meat exports account for approximately 36 per cent of global goat meat exports, according to Meat and Livestock Australia. Considering Australia is such a minor producer (accounting for only 0.3 per cent of global goat meat production), it punches well above its weight in the export market. Australia produced approximately 15,500 tonnes of goat meat in 2020, accounting for only 0.6 per cent of all Australian red meat production. But with over 80 per cent shipped offshore, it's clearly not a popular choice among Australian consumers. The US is Australia's largest goat meat export market, with Australia exporting $90 million of goat meat to the US in 2020. This accounted for 62 per cent of Australian goat meat exports last year. While goat is a niche protein in the US, it's more familiar among consumers with Indian, Caribbean and Middle Eastern ethnic origins. Australia's other major export markets in 2020 included Taiwan (11%), South Korea (9%) and Canada (7%). Hard to believe, but goats were Australia's highest priced livestock in 2020 on a per kilogram basis. Cattle and lamb prices attracted plenty of headlines in 2020 as they reached record highs. But it was goats that averaged the highest prices across the year. Goats in the eastern states averaged 820c/kg carcass weight (cwt) in 2020, 11 per cent higher than the eastern young cattle indicator (741c/kg) and just above the eastern states trade lamb indicator (817c/kg). This was the highest average annual price that goats have achieved since a significant growth trend began back in 2014 after averaging 228c/kg between 2004 and 2013. Goat prices pushed higher again in the first half of 2021 to average 834c/kg. This is just above the eastern states trade lamb indicator average of 830c/kg, but below an incredibly strong eastern young cattle indicator average of 879c/kg. The tip is that Australian goat meat production is forecast to increase in the next two years. Goat meat production has eased in the past three years. This is largely on the back of drought conditions across much of eastern Australia. An improvement in seasonal conditions may drive a 20 per cent recovery in 2020/21 production, according to ABARES. Combined with strong export demand supporting higher prices, this may see the value of production reach a new record high of $198 million. Despite being a relatively minor player in Australia's livestock sector, goats are performing very well for producers. The recent media comment that the livestock sector has been rocked by scandals over recent decades was not only a pathetic attempt to grab a headline, but was factually incorrect and off target. Then, to add insult, it was claimed that some controversies had changed the industry for the better. What, where, when and why. Oh eyebrows were raised were they? Then came the vitriol aimed squarely at NSW woolgrower and Merino stud breeder, Wally Merriman, in his role as chairman of the woolgrower body AWI. "Mr Merriman secretly watched a focus group of stud breeders, who use the genetic appraisal MerinoSelect, through a one-way mirror. Participants were assured anonymity and did not know Mr Merriman would be observing." Well, someone knew they were there, as they had been invited and presumably they accepted. Maybe they were so naive to expect that their attendance was a national secret. It is also common marketing strategy to observe focus groups unseen. It has been found that giving them freedom to openly talk, focus groups are more productive. The stupidity of the ongoing criticisms did not take into account that the meeting could have been recorded by the marketing company. The comments would have surely been written down. On the subject of being anonymous, not one person who took part has subsequently come forward to say their attendance had been leaked. The gross stupidity of the article was laid bare when it failed to mention that the greatest fraud in Australian livestock history was, and still is, the Johne's eradication program. Sitting behind glass sent no one broke and it did not cause suicides. Also not mentioned were Ponzi cattle breeding schemes aimed at tax minimisation or stock agent fraud and failed processors that sent many a producer to the wall.

