It's often said the most important part of recruitment is keeping the players you've already got and nowhere might that be truer this summer than at Henty. The Swampies saw Heath Ohlin step down as coach at the end of last season but the man affectionately known as an adopted local will again be pulling on the red and white as a player this year. It's a significant commitment by Ohlin, who lives in Victoria and found himself on the wrong side of the closed border for much of a turbulent 2021. And his decision to stay is a major boost for new coach Dan Hore-Smith, who previously served the Hume league club as an assistant under Ohlin. "It's huge," Hore-Smith said. "He's been coming out every night and he's just there, very unassuming, letting me do my thing. "It's very comforting knowing he's there, even if it's just a text message to say 'how do you think it's going?' or 'what do you think I should do here?' "He's a very calm and cool head, whereas sometimes I can get caught up in the present and the emotion of it. "He couldn't commit to it full-time this year so we spoke about me taking over. "It took a bit of soul-searching before I realised that dream and he was so supportive. "He's just that type of bloke, a brilliant guy who doesn't let that sort of stuff faze him. "He's a champion footballer and I think he's going to come back bigger and better than ever. "He cares so much, he put so much time into his coaching out here and without that load, I reckon he'll really start to flourish again." Hore-Smith will be working with a largely unchanged group, having moved to cover the retirement of James Ellis by recruiting former North Albury defender Gabe Kennedy. Talks with other potential signings are ongoing but the coach is excited, more than anything, by the prospect of seeing the club's juniors go to another level in 2022. ALSO IN SPORT: "We had a really good under-17 side last year and a few of those guys are coming up," Hore-Smith said. "I've put a lot of time into the youth and it's paying off so far because they're all rocking up and enjoying it. "I met with all the young kids, one-on-one, and told them what I was going to be about. "I let them ask as many questions as they wanted to, just to make sure their transition into seniors is as smooth as possible. "They're brilliant kids and I have a really good relationship with them. "If we can keep those guys and develop them a little bit further, they might stay for the next 10 years. "I look at Osborne as being the top blueprint of country footy. They keep their juniors and it means more to them because they're locals. "They get bigger crowds and it's really important for us to keep trending in that direction."

