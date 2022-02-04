YOUR SAY: Weather goes in cycles, but our climate is getting hotter

comment, opinion,

Your correspondent Howard Jones (The Border Mail letters, February 3) notes that there have been several Januarys hotter than January 2022, and adds that this "just shows how the weather comes and goes in cycles." He's quite right of course, it does to some extent, but he didn't mention that on top of that is a consistent warming trend with the last seven years being the hottest on record. Of those seven, 2021 was the coolest, and if the trend continues 2021 may well be the coolest year that any of us will live through for the rest of our lives. The soothing suggestion that it's all just normal cyclic patterns is not supported by the evidence. The Danes are very similar to Australians, except they have better COVID management and have similar levels of vaccinations and secondary community control measures. The Danes went back to school on January 5, just more than three weeks ago. They got the subvariant Omicron B2 (stealth) in mid-December and we got B2 last week. By mid-January, B2 swamped the original Omicron B1 and made up 45 per cent of new Danish cases. Since early to mid-January, Denmark has been on a steep and rapid ramp up of COVID infections that is near/at the new case infection peak. The Danes' death rate peak will follow in the next two to three weeks. So, for Australia, what does this mean? Well, essentially the Danes are more than three weeks ahead of us. In Australia, with the recent arrival of B2 and school's return, Denmark's COVID infection data provides Australia with another interesting insight. Omicron B2 is judged to be approximately 1.5 times more infectious than the original Omicron B1. With a B2, R0 transmissability of approximately 10 to 21, one infected person in a fully susceptible environment will infect at least 10 to 21 people, somewhat similar in transmissability to contagious measles (R0 = 12 to 18). So, three weeks ago Denmark commenced its rapid rise from a combination of school return and exposure to B2 and we have a similar situation that is developing now. Currently, state and federal governments seem overly optimistic, but caution is suggested over the next few months. With regards to the reports about flooding at Corowa and Rutherglen after the recent storms, we really need to ask if land developers are putting adequate drainage in place. It has to be asked if some land developed is a flood risk and required more storm drainage. And if any was in place.

