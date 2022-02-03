Albury High School is a proudly comprehensive high school with an enrolment of 960 students. This allows the school to offer a broad and responsive curriculum, especially in the senior years where subjects in Years 11 and 12 range from physics, mathematics extension, chemistry to ancient and modern history, society and culture, drama, visual arts and music. The school also offers VET in construction and hospitality and has close ties with TAFE for TVET. Albury High School caters for a diverse range of students who are successful in the academic, technology, sport and arts fields. The school provides a wide range of opportunities to cater for all students. Over the years, high-potential students have been accelerated in languages, mathematics and music. As well as consistently achieving strong results in external exams, students are encouraged to enter local and national competitions. Students are expected to set high goals and develop the skills to achieve them. Albury High School has a proud sporting heritage and an enviable record in state sporting competitions. The school has seen success at numerous regional and state championships and sporting teams often make the finals of NSW Combined High School championships. The school has a strong wellbeing team whose aim is to ensure all students feel safe and secure. Albury High is proud of its association with the community and especially their involvement in The Albury Project which is a Community of Schools and Service program that supports students and families in a proactive manner. Albury High School is an inclusive community and all students who live in the school's zone can enrol. Albury High School is proud of the achievements of its students and staff, especially the HSC results for 2021 given the adversity students faced. Recognition and thanks should go to families and parents who also supported students. The team at Albury High look forward to a positive year while navigating the impact of COVID in a flexible and agile manner.

A huge range of opportunities at Albury High

Recognition and thanks should go to families and parents who also supported students. The team at Albury High look forward to a positive year while navigating the impact of COVID in a flexible and agile manner.