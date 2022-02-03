sport, local-sport,

Wodonga Saints have announced Gina Skinner and Rachel Hansford as A-grade co-coaches for the upcoming Tallangatta and District League netball season. While Skinner has been in the role for close to five years, Hansford steps up after captaining the A-grade side. "It's really like a no-brainer for us to work together," Skinner said. "We have the same kind of vision and we gel really nicely." Hansford is set to be a non-playing coach due to an ankle injury, while Skinner will likely play in the club's B-grade side. Having lost three players during the off-season, Skinner said the focus will be on nurturing their young talent. "We've lost some defenders, so we'll be working with our juniors to work through that," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Our senior team the last few years has been a bit older, so we want to build those juniors up so that they can fill those roles." Skinner has stepped down as netball coordinator this season, while Hansford will also be leading the B-grade side. Rebecca Barry has been appointed C-grade coach. Kaly Smith will coach the under-17s, Mathilda Jacobs will guide the under-15s and Cassie Van Malsem is in charge of the under-13s. The Saints meet Wahgunyah for round one. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/2c1e7e54-cfb3-4df9-a7c9-761a0b466b4e.jpg/r0_410_5184_3339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg