coronavirus,

Northeast Health Wangaratta is changing the opening hours of its Tone Road COVID-19 vaccination clinic, after vaccinations dropped this week. NHW will be open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 8.30am to 4pm and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10.30am to 6pm. The clinic will be closed on Friday and Saturday, from Saturday February 5. NHW said the change in hours was to help working adults and school aged children get their COVID-19 vaccinations. IN OTHER NEWS: NHW estimated less than 50 per cent of Wangaratta's eligible adult population had had a third dose, while less than 50 per cent of children aged 5-11 had had their first dose. Acting chief executive Robyn Gillis said the NHW was averaging around 350 vaccinations per day but that number had dropped this week with the return of school. "Third doses for adults and a first course of vaccinations for children are key to reducing the spread of COVID-19, keeping children at school and adults at work," she said. "Importantly it also reduces the chance of hospitalisation or death." Capacity at the Vaccination Clinic has been increased so there is rarely a wait for walk-ins. Anyone over 5 years old can book or walk-in to receive a vaccination. If attending as a walk-in please come at least half an hour before closing time. To make an appointment, you can book online at: https://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 between 8am and 8pm, 7 days a week. Hours for the Screening Clinic (COVID-19 testing) remain 7am - 12 noon, 7 days a week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/79387c55-f1a2-43e9-a036-7b93619cc100.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg