Six things to do on the Border February 5 - 6

HEAR IT Bad Bangs, Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday, February 5, from 8.30pm Melbourne based band Bad Bangs is celebrating the launch of their debut album, "Character Building" in a regional Victorian tour coming to Beechworth this weekend. The garage-rock album has received acclaim across Australia, so let down your hair and prepare to be wowed. The quartet will be joined on the night by Victoria's most mysterious all-star band, Chimpanzee, featuring members of Bananagun and Crepes. WALK IT The Man Walk, Mr Benedict's Cafe, Albury, Sunday, February 6, 8am to 9am The Man Walk Australia support's men's physical, social and mental wellbeing, by combating isolation and building community. The Border has three events per week, but this one is on Sundays, so head along if you feel like you need a chat and want to connect with others. FIX IT Repair Cafe, Wodonga Senior Citizen's Centre, Saturday, February 5, 10am to 1pm The group normally comes together to on the first Saturday of every month and this Saturday Wodonga's Repair Cafe is hosting its first session back for the year. The community of fixers sit together as they piece together broken jewellery, sharpen tools, repair furniture or woodwork, sew buttons back onto clothes and more, all with the aim of keeping items from landfill. The best thing is it's all for free! BROWSE IT Bonegilla Hall Twlight Market, Bonegilla Hall, Saturday, February 5, 3pm to 6pm Shop til you drop and all for a good cause! The Bonegilla markets are raising money for Bonegilla's hall. Think food, coffee and good times. Better yet, it's kicks off in the afternoon, so there's no need for an early morning start. LEARN IT Triathalon Skills Clinic, Ebden Reserve, Bonegilla, Saturday, February 5, from 5.30pm The Albury Wodonga Women's Triathlon Club is hosting their women's triathlon this Sunday, but before it gets underway, maybe you need to brush up on some skills. If so, then seize the opportunity to learn about transitions, set up your gear, rules, procedures, bike mounting and dismounting, bike to run transitions, bike and helmet safety check, course familiarisation and how to create a triathlon checklist. The session will be run by the Club affiliated coach Fabrizio Andreoni Shock-Team. SEE IT Nothing But Treble, The Lounge at Birddog, Albury, Saturday, February 5, from 7.30pm Four dulcet voices will grace the stage at one of Albury's newest bar and performance space, Birddog. If you checked it out yet, this weekend is the perfect chance as the Nothing But Treble quartet will be taking you through their repertoire.

