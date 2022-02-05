news, rural,

Last month saw rainfalls much above average for January in North East Victoria and at some locations in the Riverina. Wangaratta recorded 115.8mm - its wettest January since 1995 while Benalla, with 149mm, recorded its wettest January since 1934. Chiltern, with 243mm, recorded its wettest January in 137 years of records. Only two wetter months have occurred in Chiltern in February 1928 and February 2011. Both Albury and Dartmouth Dam also recorded their wettest Januaries on record, with 306mm and 235mm, respectively. Narrandera, with 228mm, also recorded its wettest January in 146 years of records - the previous wettest January being 187mm in 1941. There were some heavy daily rainfalls, with thunderstorms on January 30. Whitfield, with 101mm, recorded its wettest January day since 1941, when 111.3mm fell on January 4. A feature of the weather has been the high humidities for a greater part of January, with dew point temperature readings of 22 to 24 degrees on several days, which are normally experienced in Brisbane. There were also winds with an easterly component on 25 days of this month, an unusually high number. The mean maximum temperatures at Wangaratta and nearby centres during January were half-a-degree below normal, but mean minimum temperatures were two degrees above normal. In Melbourne, maximum temperatures were nearly three degrees above the January normal, while mean minimum temperatures of 18.8 were the highest on record for January. In January 1974 and January 1918 to some extent, there were precisely the same temperature profiles between North East Victoria and around Melbourne and Western Victoria. Melbourne has had its third successive January with the monthly rainfall exceeding 75mm. The last time there was a trio of such wet Januaries was between 1899 and 1901 and before that 1870 to 1872. The earlier one did see much more rain in NSW and Victoria in the summers and early autumn like the past two years, but 1899 to 1901 was very hot and dry throughout. Alice Springs, which recorded 130mm during January, has received an additional 116mm since the start of February, making the yearly total of 246mm to date just short of the annual average of 282mm. Alice Springs also recorded a record 218mm last November. In November 1973, 135mm of rain was recorded at Alice Springs, followed by 315mm in January 1974 and 135mm in November 1893. Alice Springs did have a wet November in 1893, followed by 213mm in January 1894 and 142mm in February 1894. In December 1893, there were flooding rains in East Gippsland, which occurred last December as well. From these findings, it does appear we will have a very wet autumn and winter season this year which may extend to October.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/1e90643c-2bff-4a73-8d28-76c14ae39dd3.jpg/r0_224_5425_3289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg