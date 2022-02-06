YOUR SAY: Community's needs must be priority when weighing-up benefits of grants

news, local-news,

Our independent federal Member for Indi has released a press statement championing life-changing projects funded by the federal government Dr Haines is pleased to announce the grant of $5.13 million for the Rutherglen Wine, Walk and Cycle Trail, a project she has supported in her 2020 and 2021 budget submissions This trail will provide an opportunity for young cyclists to gain an introduction to alcohol while riding the trail. Dr Haines supports the prospect of jobs created by the project, apparently ignoring her responsibility as a qualified medical practitioner to discourage the consumption of alcohol, which has proven to be a major factor in road trauma, domestic violence and long-term health problems. Dr Haines would be aware that there is no intention to charge fees to use the track so there will be no direct revenue created. The grant submission claims $12.8 million from computer-generated estimates of the riders' expenditure on food, drink and accommodation. The submission also claims $3.9 million in reduced future health costs attributed to benefits gained by local riders using the trail. Dr Haines would also be aware that the Indigo Council has stated that it will not review the performance of completed projects to reassure the community that their money and government money has been well spent Indigo's chief executive stated that the grant provider only required confirmation that the grant money has been spent. The council will not provide confirmation of new job numbers and economic benefits achieved. This is a source of concern when council's recent project of Rail Shed renewal using federal and community money remains unfinished, untenanted and overspent. Voters in the upcoming elections should ensure that the candidates they select will support community needs and not special interest group wants. The way we age and plan and need care needs a complete review. The care of our treasured and precious seniors has been overlooked for lifetimes and that is noted by we who remember our grandparents and parents in old age and now face the way to cope and plan ourselves. We oldies need to embrace change and downsize before old age really grips and bites us. Change is good. We need to downsize and self-fund at retirement and look at lifestyle living villages or a regional shift and not rely on the aged pension and funded care. Those who can need to ease the load on the budget so real need gets the care required.

