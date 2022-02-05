coronavirus, Albury-Wodonga, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Education, Schools

Border schools have reported a smooth beginning to term despite the extra COVID measures and testing required. A NSW Education spokeswoman said all schools were open and attendance across the state had increased during the staggered start week, now sitting at 86 per cent. "The roll-out of RAT tests across the Albury area has gone smoothly with principals pleased with the uptake of testing by families across all of our schools," she said. "It is important that parents ensure if students test positive they report this through the Service NSW app and let the school know so we can remain vigilant and keep our schools and wider community safe." Victory Lutheran College principal John Thompson said students and families had adjusted well to the 2022 conditions. "After the past two years of challenging disruptions, it was great for our students and teachers to be in their classrooms together," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "While there have been cases in the wider community, we are keeping our community updated as needed and encouraging everyone to be COVID-safe day-to-day. "The new requirements in allowing confirmed cases and close contacts to isolate at home and families having the capacity to do an RA test at home provided more certainty that we can continue face-to-face learning in the year ahead." Trinity Anglican College deputy principal Kathy Fletcher said there had been nervousness about the return to school. "From everyone in the community, that's not just our school, that's across the state," she said. "That concern about wondering how this is going to go, but I really feel now we're in the swing of it. "Having kids back on site has been great and there's been a really great feel about the place." While some information sessions had to go online, Mrs Fletcher said preparations for physical events like the swimming carnival continued. "We're really excited about things we can do," she said. "People actually being here, doing things, is a priority for us."

