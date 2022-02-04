coronavirus,

One man in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has passed away with COVID-19 as the region's total daily cases once again drops below 500. On Friday the health district reported 401 new cases of the virus, made up of 112 PCR tests and 289 self-reported rapid antigen tests (RATs). The health district also reported the death of a man in his 80s with COVID from the Snowy Valleys local government area (LGA). "We extend our condolences to his loved ones," an MLHD spokesperson said. Friday's numbers are down from Thursday's tally of 522 new local infections. Yesterday the MLHD's daily COVID cases rose above 500 for the first time in almost one week. Hospitalisations have dropped from 24 to 21, and the number of people in the ICU remains the same at five. The MLHD has broken down the number of local active cases of the virus, including both PCR and RAT results, by LGA: Across the state 10,698 new cases and 31 deaths were recorded in the latest reporting period. Cases have been dropping in NSW all week, however deaths remain high. Of the new cases, 6122 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4576 came from PCR testing. There are 2494 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 160 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2578 patients were being cared for while ICU numbers remain steady with 160 also reported yesterday. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 42.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 41.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

