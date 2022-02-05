community,

In the early days, Albury's commercial centre was Townsend Street before moving to the western end of Dean Street. The arrival in Albury of the Great Southern Railway from Sydney at the end of 1880 was the catalyst for many businesses to move east along Dean Street. Some took advantage of proximity to rail for movement of freight, others to take advantage of passenger movement through the Albury Railway Station. Within little time, three hotels were built at the railway end of Albury, the Terminus, Brady's Railway Hotel and the Commercial Railway Hotel. The Terminus, on the corner of Dean and Young Streets, was built at the same time as Albury's railway station was being built. It was said to be built using bricks left over from, or deemed not suitable for the station building. Robert Doughty was granted a license for the hotel on February 5, 1881. Originally single storeyed, in October 1882, Owen Broderick offered for sale: "This hotel in perfect condition, recently erected by George Jamieson, Government Engineer ... there being 12 bedrooms, large dining room, handsome bar, also capacious cellar ... surrounded by a fine broad verandah ... five stalled stable and coach-house." Robert Doughty had a long stint as publican. It was not until October 1907 that the hotel licence was transferred to Hugh James White. In 1926, prominent Albury architect Louis Harrison designed a second storey extension. A 1930 advertisement in Melbourne's Sporting Globe describes the Terminus with 36 bedrooms, four bathrooms, large sleep-outs and eight lock-up garages, with "the cuisine under the direct control of Mr and Mrs McLennan." Louis Harrison was responsible for the design of several prominent Albury buildings, including the War Memorial, the Regent Theatre and the ambulance station. In the late 1980s, the hotel was extensively renovated and had a new lease of life as 'The Termo' under new owners Tom Doolan and Wayne Reid. The hotel became a venue focusing on food and on live music aimed at younger audiences. The hotel had a sad ending - Ed Malouf had purchased the hotel in late 2004, then on January 12, 2005 the Termo was totally gutted by fire. Albury Mayor Arthur Frauenfelder was quoted saying "it was one of Albury's favourite watering holes". He went on to say that the hotel was on Albury's heritage list and council would like to see the facade maintained. The remains of the building were demolished to be replaced by a liquor store.

