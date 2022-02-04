sport, local-sport,

Pre-season steps up a gear this weekend as the Albury-Wodonga Steamers head to Wagga for the Waganha Waagangalang rugby sevens tournament. The competition at Connolly Park is a chance for emerging youngsters like Reuban Sarkis and Drew Brndusic to show what they can do at senior level and a welcome return to the field for all players after a premature end to the 2021 season. "It's all about getting some miles under the belt, starting to throw the ball around and get used to running again, maybe a little bit of contact and having some fun out there," Steamers coach James Kora said. "We want to start building that comradeship and it'll be good for the players to have a run around. ALSO IN SPORT: "Some of them have been itching to get out there since we had to leave the comp last year so it'll be great for them in that sense. "Our numbers are looking pretty good, better than we thought they would be. "We've still got a few away on holiday but they're due to return next week. "I'm really happy the boys can get together and play this weekend. "I'm excited about jumping back into it and doing it all again this year. "It was disheartening towards the end of last year but we got together in November and started our pre-season early. "The boys are fired up and ready to go this year."

