A North East environmental attraction will feature in an international film project that is expected to create 950 jobs for Victorian cast and crew. Winton Wetlands is among the locations for Foe, an Amazon Studios production that has begun filming with actors including Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, Brooklyn), Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad). Described as a sci-fi psychological thriller, Foe will be directed by Victorian filmmaker Garth Davis, best known for his Academy Award-nominated film Lion. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Iain Reid, who is a co-writer of the adaptation alongside Davis. "I am very proud to be making Foe in my home state of Victoria, particularly on Yorta Yorta country in the amazing Winton Wetlands, which is one of our key locations," Davis said. The Victorian government said the project would inject up to $32 million into the state's economy. IN OTHER NEWS: More than 500 local businesses will be engaged from across Melbourne and regional Victoria, including construction companies and caterers. It is supported as part of the government's $191.5 million VICSCREEN strategy. Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson said the production would help showcase the Victorian film industry to the world. "We're attracting major international productions and expanding our screen production capabilities to grow our economy, create local jobs and further assert Victoria's position as a global screen powerhouse," he said. Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the federal government's support included the producer offset for Australian feature films. "The decision to film Foe in Victoria is a great testament to the enduring status of Australia as a destination for large scale film productions as a result of our talented creatives, skilled crews and exceptional facilities," he said. "This production will sustain vital jobs and businesses in the local film sector and help to develop the next generation of screen industry professionals." Through Film Victoria's skills development program, three local practitioners will hone their skills in directing, costume buying and set decorating while working on the production. Lion won 12 awards from 12 nominations in the 2017 AACTA Awards, including best film and best direction for Davis. As well as Winton Wetlands, Foe will also be filmed at Melbourne's Docklands Studios. "I am incredibly grateful for the support of both the Victorian government and the federal government which have made this possible," Davis said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/b34f1a22-08d3-42d2-9dd1-eb83d0ba8956.jpg/r0_1122_4447_3635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg