They may be the new kids on the block but Corey McCarthy and Hamish Mackinlay are becoming key figures in Albury's quest for a maiden provincial premiership. Both players joined from Holbrook last winter, keen to test themselves at a higher standard of cricket, and are proving they're up to the test. They've taken a combined 10 wickets in their last two games and are relishing the pressure that comes with the run-in to finals. Albury hosts North Albury on Saturday in the most anticipated game of the season so far, knowing a win could see them replace the Hoppers at the top of the ladder. "It's unbelievable," McCarthy said. "I haven't felt that buzz at Holbrook before. "Ross (Dixon, captain) really wants to get one, Poppers (Alex Popko, coach), all those older boys who have played at the club for a while are up and about and they really want to get through and actually put the hammer down on North Albury and the other top sides." "I've never played in a premiership and I don't know what it's like to be part of building something great but there definitely is a good feeling around the group," Mackinlay added. "They made us feel welcome and backed us in from the start but once you start taking a couple of wickets or taking some good catches, you notice a few of the senior guys start to get around you and you definitely earn their respect by contributing. "A lot of the early games, I was hardly bowling at all but I've had a few more overs recently, which I have definitely enjoyed. "I really like the challenge of bowling to good players and trying to figure out a way to get them out." Getting used to T20 cricket was a challenge for both recruits, who hadn't played the format before, but the transition back to one-day mode has seen them kick on. "There's still a lot to work on but I feel like I'm slowly getting there," McCarthy said. "I've been batting down the order, which I don't mind, and I bowled second or third change in the T20s but I'm glad to be taking the new ball now. "A quiet word in the ear helps massively, especially from the senior boys like Shan (Bhaiya) and Kade Brown. "Hopefully, when it comes to finals time, I'll be red-hot and ready to go." McCarthy hit back-to-back sixes to win a tight game against East Albury earlier in the season and then took the final wicket from the penultimate ball of the match to beat St Patrick's last week. "Corey's an enigma and I love being around him," Dixon laughed. "I wish I was his age again because he makes it look so easy and so fun. ALSO IN SPORT: "He has no fear, he runs in and bowls as fast as he can and tries to hit it as hard as he can. "I wish we could all play with that freedom. "I'm proud of the way he and Hamish have really stepped up over the last two weeks. "Hamish has bowled his full allotted overs the last couple of weeks in tight situations and has got big wickets. "He tries his heart out, working as hard as he can on his game. "They both drive in from Holbrook for training and I hope they get their reward in the finals series by playing in big games of cricket because they're both doing themselves exceptionally proud." Saturday's other standout clash is a local derby at Les Cheesley Oval. Wodonga are the league's only unbeaten side in the 50-over format but Wodonga Raiders have won three of their last four games. Belvoir meet Tallangatta at Kelly Park and St Patrick's make the short trip to New City while Corowa aims to snap a six-match losing streak at home to East Albury. Play starts at 11:30am.

