Rand captain Bryce Swift has challenged his players to raise their game with the bat. Swift admitted last Saturday's defeat to Henty was a missed opportunity after fourth-placed Rand, chasing 126, collapsed to 106 all out. Two weeks earlier, they were rolled for just 73 by Walla and Swift knows things need to change if Rand are to secure a finals spot. "We're just not batting well enough at the moment," he said. "We can't make over 120 runs for some reason, that's what's wrong with us. "Henty were missing a few of their better players so it was a missed opportunity. "Our bowling's been good across the season, it's just our batting that's let us down since Christmas. "If we turn that around, hopefully we can get going again." ALSO IN SPORT: Swift has led the way for his side, scoring 230 runs at an average of 46 to sit third in the Hume batting charts. "I'm happy with my own form but I'd rather see the team batting well than myself," he said. "I've been taking my time and once I get in, I try to get going after that. "We'll try to win every game from now until finals and give it our best shot if we can scrape in there." Ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek are the visitors to Rand on Saturday, boasting three players in the top-10 of both the league's batting and bowling stocks. "They're the best team in it at the moment," Swift said. "They're on top for a reason so it'll be a fair old test." Elsewhere on Saturday, second-placed Walla is away to Holbrook, Henty hosts Culcairn and Lockhart entertains Brock-Burrum.

