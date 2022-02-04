news, court-and-crime,

An Albury bricklayer who made an intimidating "kill" threat in front of a family member after taking car keys then drove off despite being disqualified, a court heard on Friday. Glen Alfred Geddes is in Junee jail, its lockdown preventing his sentencing. He is also awaiting a hearing on unrelated charges IN OTHER NEWS: "There is a sentence assessment report," defence lawyer Tim Hemsley told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, "(but) I've been unable to discuss that with him." Geddes, 42, will be sentenced on February 7, having pleaded guilty to intimidation and driving while disqualified. He had been forced to live in his car in order to comply with bail conditions he had at the time. Police said Geddes was arrested on December 4 about 11pm over domestic violence-related matters, alleged to have been committed while he was then living at an address in Pell Street, Howlong. Charges were laid the following day. Geddes returned to the house later on December 5, went inside and walked into the victim's bedroom. MORE COURT STORIES The victim was asleep but he soon woke because of the disturbance being created by Geddes. "The victim saw the accused remove keys from his key ring that had been located on the table beside him," police said. The victim got out of bed and followed Geddes, watching as he collected a packed duffle bag. "The accused walked out of the house, then the accused turned to the victim and said 'if I don't leave, I'll kill one of you'." Police said this immediately put the victim in fear for his safety. Geddes walked out of the house and got into a Ford Ranger utility, before driving off along Pell Street. That was despite Geddes not being permitted behind the wheel of a car. Police said the Corowa Local Court disqualified Geddes's licence for six months from July 21, 2021. Geddes went to the Albury police station on December 6 at 4.10pm to report on bail for an unrelated matter. But while there he was arrested.

