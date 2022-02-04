sport, local-sport,

Wodonga stalwart Bob Jackson has revealed he will coach again in the BBL next season. The 46-year-old has just completed a dream stint as an assistant coach with Melbourne Regegades, specialising in batting and fielding. "I'm required for next year, I suppose it depends on how results go for the following season," he suggested of his time at domestic level. "I've got no doubt in my ability that I can handle it at that next level, I think I proved to myself that I can and I want more of that level. "It's a little bit of a dream, my dream is to get the best out of what I've got, I think I've got a fair way to go, just yet." Jackson's stint was originally expected to be a week but, to his surprise, was extended for the 54-day tournament. The Renegaes racked up their third successive wooden spoon during the COVID-impacted competition, but under coach David Saker, the battlers are determined to end the streak. "The general manager has publicly said we will be leaving no stone unturned, everyone's pretty much fair game (for recruiting), he said the gloves are off, it will be exciting to see those signatures in the next few months," Jackson offered of the planned resurgence. Jackson has been one of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's premier bats for 15 years, but is also known as one of Riverina cricket's great students and lovers of the game. He admits he learnt so much, with T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch detailing a number of points to the club's brilliant batch of youngsters, including ex-Australian under 19 Jake Fraser-McGurk. "He just told them you have to stay engaged every ball, It can make the game much easier to play if you can try and read the opposition's mind," Jackson recalled. "If you know a bowler needs to bowl the ball in a certain area, then that could mean you are in the hot spot in the field. "If you are batting, you can look at the field and know that if they have a certain field, you've got a general idea they're going to bowl this sort of ball." The Renegades boasted a 'young-old' side, with veterans Finch and Shaun Marsh combining with a stack of talented youngsters, including Mackenzie Harvey. "One of the main points I picked up was as soon as you stop caring about the end result, whether it be how many wickets you take or how many runs you score, if you just play every ball, you'll be more comfortable and successful and the stress of playing at that level will be severely lessened and the performances will improve," Jackson explained. "That can be hard for your fellas to take on board and get their head around, but that stood out for me, that mental side of the game, mental side of life really." IN OTHER NEWS: Jackson will now complete the season for Wodonga.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/efc84e31-6b07-4cf3-b860-624f450fbdaf.jpg/r0_211_4144_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg