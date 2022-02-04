news, local-news,

Greater Hume and Albury councils, and their eligible residents and businesses, can now apply for disaster assistance funding, after severe storms and flash flooding last month. Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements after intense rainfall in January caused significant damage. RELATED NEWS: Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said residents and businesses should contact Service NSW to find out whether they were eligible to claim assistance. "Essentially it's for individuals on low incomes who haven't got insurance directly for example," he said. "In terms of business, there's a range of low interest loans available and other groups in the region, primary producers, can get assistance as well." Mr Zaknich said the funding approval would allow council to undertake about half a million dollars worth of critical infrastructure repairs to roads, bridges, footpaths, water infrastructure and drainage reserves with the knowledge there would be financial assistance. "It's certainly a relief, but it doesn't' mean we sit back and let things roll," he said. "We've still got a lot of work to do getting through the 1600 odd requests we've received so far for repairs or assistance, so hopefully we'll get through those in the next three to four weeks and then assess more clearly what repairs and reinstatement needs to happen in a more planned way." Albury mayor Kylie King said she was delighted the governments had heard council's plea for help. RELATED NEWS: "It's really confronting to stand here as a representative of a community that's hurting," she said. "For anyone who has experienced a flood event in their home it would be devastating and it's not just the impact initially, it's the what happens next. "To know it's been declared a natural disaster gives you an idea of the severity of the impact of the floods and the storms we received." Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn welcomed the funding and said the storm damage had been widespread across the shire. "It wasn't as heavy in the west but there were areas of Jindera that were completely drenched and flooded out," he said. "Then that moved right across through to Mullengandra and to Holbrook. "There's a lot of damage to the sides of roads and we're very grateful we'll get this extra funding so we can do the patch-up work as required." Cr Quinn said the funding support for individuals would mean a lot to people on low incomes. "It's a great relief at times to get these sort of grants coming through because there's a lot of people in a very serious situation," he said. "Until you open your eyes and walk about you don't realise how many people are doing it tough and any extra government assistance just makes their life a little bit more bearable."

