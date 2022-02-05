Dam water levels are hitting the highs defying seasonal trends

sport, local-sport,

G'day fishos. We occasionally dribble on about Hume Dam, how high it is, how low it is, etc but the thing that's got my interest at the moment is, how low do you think Hume will get this season? There're a few things to consider, but the given fact that it's sitting at 99 per cent now and normally drops to its lowest point around early May every year, that doesn't leave a lot of time for a lot of dropping to be done. Add to that the fact that there's not a big demand from irrigators at the minute, and the big possibility there'll be lower-than-average demand over the next three months as well. I'm not an expert in this field, but I wonder if Hume will get much below 90 per cent. There's also the small issue of Dartmouth being at 93 per cent already with winter to come, and it just begs the question, "What happens if we have a wet winter?" You'd certainly think, at some stage this winter, we'll all be taking a drive to Dartmouth to see the spectacular spill of water over the cascades at the Dartmouth dam that's for sure. Once Dart's full and flowing over there's no holding water back, as has been done for year or two now while the dam filled. We've become used to seeing crazy low flows in the Murray below Hume Dam during mid-winter, with flows of 600 meg being the norm. Maybe we'll see a tad more old "naturally high" winter river flows this year and we'll actually be able to buzz around a bit without having to jump out and physically drag our boats from hole to hole in the Murray? I'm sure those in charge have they're fingers on the pulse, so just putting it out there to give you something to yack about with your mates while you're waiting for a fish to bite. What percentage do you think it might get down to? Hume Dam (99 per cent): is chock-a-block with food. Small reddies are everywhere and are chewing on anything that hits the water. It's got to the point where most fishos are struggling to keep baits and lures in the water long enough to hook a keeper. Luckily there's still enough of those bigger blokes about that are quick enough though and most fishos are bringing home a feed at least. We're still hearing of some great bags of good fish getting picked up, with most methods working, although plastics with a second plastic above, or a vibe rigged the same are still probably as productive as anything. Don't worry, bait fishos and trollers are still getting good numbers too, so it's actually pretty hard to miss out no matter what you're using. Dartmouth (93 per cent): has been okay without being brilliant from the limited number of reports we've had. Depth is still the key; you've simply gotta get down to them. Gudgeons are working okay down deep too, with one of the best ways to fish them being to simply put one on a very small hook on a running sinker rig and drop it down to whatever your preferred depth is. You can creep along at a dead slow speed with your electric motor or do a slow drift if the conditions are right. Best way to catch them is in a shrimp trap at night. I have heard rumours that the yabbies are on the move too, so it might be worth a trip. Streams: copped another pizzling from storms, just in time to stuff them up again for another weekend and the first couple of days this week. Things have settled and, although a couple could still be a tad high, they should fish very well this week, at least until the next downpour. Murray Below Hume: is performing well. Cod and Yellas are taking bait and lure and there's also a few trout being caught angling or spinning over gravel bars between Albury and the wall. Cod and yellas seem to be firing right through to, and including, Mulwala Mulwala: fished well this last week and a few fishos I've spoken to have caught reasonable numbers. There's been some solid fish about too, with a couple of young Albury fishos landing two over a metre among six they picked up over the weekend. Large weedless plastics and surface lures both worked well for them. The Bidgee: is still pretty high and, although a few are coming in, it seems tough going in a lot of areas, particularly the lower sections. There's fish being caught around Wagga, but again, not fishing quite as well as the Bidgee we know and love. Blowering (95.7 per cent): is firing on the redfin front, with reasonable numbers of fish in and around that 300mm mark. Similar to Hume, bait lures, plastics and vibes all work once you've found them. The odd, good cod's also being caught on lure and bait.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/3e4e6190-fc09-4ff4-852f-02a1e4e545c0.jpeg/r0_177_1914_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg