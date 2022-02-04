sport, local-sport,

G'day fisho's!! We occasionally dribble on about Hume Dam, how high it is, how low it is, etc but the thing that's got my interest at the moment is, how low do you think Hume will get this season? There're a few things to consider, but the fact that it's sitting at 99% now and normally drops to its lowest point around early May every year, and that doesn't leave a lot of time for a lot of dropping to be done! Add to that the fact that there's not a big demand from irrigators at the minute, and the big possibility there'll be lower than average demand over the next three months as well. I'm not an expert in this field, but I'm wondering if Hume will get much below 90% There's also the small issue of Dartmouth being at 93% already with winter to come, and it just begs the question, "What happens if we have a wet winter?" You'd certainly think, at some stage this winter, we'll all be taking a drive to Dartmouth to see the spectacular spill of water over the cascades at the Dartmouth dam that's for sure. Once Dart's full and flowing over there's no holding water back, as has been done for year or two now while the dam filled. We've become used to seeing crazy low flows in the Murray below Hume Dam during mid-winter, with flows of 600 meg being the norm. Maybe we'll see a tad more old "naturally high" winter river flows this year and we'll actually be able to buzz around a bit without having to jump out and physically drag our boats from hole to hole in the Murray? I'm sure those in charge have they're fingers on the pulse, just put'n it out there to give you something to yack about with your mates while you're waiting for a fish to bite. What percentage do you think it might get down to? Dartmouth (93 per cent): has been okay without being brilliant from the limited number of reports we've had. Depth is still the key, you've simply gotta get down to them. Gudgeons are working okay down deep too, with one of the best ways to fish them being to simply put one on a very small hook on a running sinker rig and drop it down to whatever your preferred depth is. You can creep along at a dead slow speed with your electric motor or do a slow drift if the conditions are right. Best way to catch them is in a shrimp trap at night. Have heard rumours that the yabbies are on the move too, so might be worth a trip! Streams: copped another pizzling from storms, just in time to stuff them up again for another weekend and the first couple of days this week. Things have settled again and, even though a couple could still be a tad high, they should fish very well this week, at least until the next downpour anyway. Murray Below Hume: is performing well. Cod and Yellas are taking bait and lure and there's also a few trout being caught angling or spinning over gravel bars between Albury and the wall. Cod and yellas seem to be firing right through the system and we've been getting positive stories right through to, and including, Mulwala Mulwala: fished well this last week. I've spoken to a few fisho's this week that have caught reasonable numbers. There's been some solid fish about too, with a couple of young Albury fishos landing two over a metre among six that they picked up over the weekend. Large weedless plastics and surface lures both worked well for them.