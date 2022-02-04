sport, local-sport,

Victoria will field a Big Bash League-laden team in next week's state Second XI game in Albury. Ten players who contested Australia's recent high profile T20 tournament will face ACT-NSW Country Comets at Alexandra Park, including Jake Fraser-McGurk. "You always try and keep a lid on it but, talent-wise, he's certainly up there as one of the most talented cricketers in Australia," Cricket Victoria high performance manager Dean Russ suggested. "He played against NSW pre-Christmas and made 140 in the first innings, it was one of the better innings we'd seen someone play in a long time. "He certainly has the ability to take a game away from the opposition very quickly but like any young player, he's working on his own style of game play." Fraser-McGurk will be joined be fellow prodigy Mackenzie Harvey, while Melbourne Stars' duo Tom Rogers and Brody Couch also made an impact in the BBL. Only two players - batter Tom Jackson and seam bowler Fergus O'Neill - didn't contest the national T20 tournament. Jackson, James Seymour, Harvey and Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) will join Rogers in the star-studded top and middle order at this level. "Tom Rogers has been a really good story, I think he's made nearly 700 grade runs (in Victorian Premier Cricket), four hundreds, and he's knocking down the door for Shield selection," Russ revealed. "James Seymour's recently coming off a hundred against NSW in the Shield pre-Christmas. "This match will be a good chance for all the batters to bat time and build an innings." The four-day match will be held at Alexandra Park, starting Monday. All days will follow a Test time format, with the three two-hour sessions split by a 40-minute lunch break and 20-minute tea interval. IN OTHER NEWS: The opening day starts at 11.30am, with the next three from an hour earlier. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

