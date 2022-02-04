sport, local-sport,

North East product Britt Cox is though to Sunday's moguls final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Cox qualified ninth, while team-mate Jakara Anthony is the gold medal favourite after streeting her rivals with a score of 83.75. Twenty-seven-year-old Cox is contesting her fourth Olympics after debuting as a Scots School Albury student, at just 15, in 2010. ALSO IN SPORT: The opening ceremony was held last night with the Games to run until February 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/89ee5f9a-30e8-4e69-a311-99363da454a4.jpg/r0_147_1645_1076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg