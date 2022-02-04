North East product Britt Cox will contest Winter Olympics moguls final
North East product Britt Cox is though to Sunday's moguls final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Cox qualified ninth, while team-mate Jakara Anthony is the gold medal favourite after streeting her rivals with a score of 83.75.
Twenty-seven-year-old Cox is contesting her fourth Olympics after debuting as a Scots School Albury student, at just 15, in 2010.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The opening ceremony was held last night with the Games to run until February 20.
