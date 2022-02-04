sport, local-sport,

Bethanga will look to close in on a finals berth in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district on Saturday. The club finished with last season's wooden spoon, with just the three wins, and was second last the previous year. Bethanga has pushed its way into the top six, but faces a stern test from the teams immediately above and below it. It's away to long-time finalists Mount Beauty, but grand finalists Kiewa is equal on points (24). However, Kiewa faces a brutal home test against premiers and runaway ladder leaders Yackandandah. Bethanga will look to all-rounder Jack Robinson, who tops both the club's runs (151 at 25) and wickets (12 at 11) in what's been a disrupted season due to COVID and rain. Elsewhere, Barnawartha Chiltern is home to Dederang, while Eskdale hosts Baranduda. IN OTHER NEWS: The ladder is: Yackandandah 51, Baranduda 36, Dederang 30, Eskdale 27, Mount Beauty 27, Bethanga 24, Kiewa 24, Barnawartha Chiltern 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/6e1110dd-7120-4115-882e-13611d4a5e05.jpg/r0_123_2419_1490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg