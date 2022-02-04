Riverina falls to ACT Southern Districts in NSW Country Championship
A whirlwind century partnership has rocked Riverina on the opening day of the NSW Country Championship in Nowra.
Led by a host of Cricket Albury-Wodonga players, last season's grand finalists looked in strong shape against ACT Southern Districts after it slumped to just 4-35.
However, a stunning partnership between Brad Thomas and Mark Solway ripped the initiative away.
Solway is a big name in Canberra through Cricket ACT Hall of Famer Peter Solway, with Mark peeling off 87 runs from 95 balls, including 11 boundaries and a six.
Thomas struck 89 from 107 deliveries, with the pair combining in a 157-run stand for the fifth wicket.
ACT finished with 8-238 from the 44 overs.
Lavington's Ryan Brown snared 2-44 from nine overs, while club and rep team-mate David Tassell nabbed 2-54 from seven.
Lavington's Chris Galvin posted 40 runs in Riverina's total of 174.
