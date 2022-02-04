sport, local-sport,

A whirlwind century partnership has rocked Riverina on the opening day of the NSW Country Championship in Nowra. Led by a host of Cricket Albury-Wodonga players, last season's grand finalists looked in strong shape against ACT Southern Districts after it slumped to just 4-35. However, a stunning partnership between Brad Thomas and Mark Solway ripped the initiative away. Solway is a big name in Canberra through Cricket ACT Hall of Famer Peter Solway, with Mark peeling off 87 runs from 95 balls, including 11 boundaries and a six. Thomas struck 89 from 107 deliveries, with the pair combining in a 157-run stand for the fifth wicket. ACT finished with 8-238 from the 44 overs. Lavington's Ryan Brown snared 2-44 from nine overs, while club and rep team-mate David Tassell nabbed 2-54 from seven. ALSO IN SPORT: Lavington's Chris Galvin posted 40 runs in Riverina's total of 174.

